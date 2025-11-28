The AFU repelled 65 assaults by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

In total, 289 combat clashes have occurred on the front since the beginning of this day.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on November 28, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine within 24 hours.

The invaders carried out 28 air strikes, dropping 86 guided bombs. In addition, the Russians used 876 kamikaze drones to strike and carried out 2,264 attacks on our military positions and settlements.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian units in the Pokrovsky direction have tried 65 times to break through Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Fedorivka, Rodynske, Bilytsky, Novyy Shakhovye, Shakhovye, Novoekonomichny, Nykanorivka, Myrnograd, Hryshyn, Zvirovye, Kotlyny, Udachny, Molodetsky, Novomykolaivka, Novopavlivka, and towards Dorozhnye and Novyy Donbas.

The defense forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses — today, 86 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 70 of them irreversibly.

Our defenders destroyed one vehicle, seven unmanned aerial vehicles, and three shelters for the occupants' personnel. Four vehicles and one special equipment were also significantly damaged.