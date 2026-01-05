The AFU have repelled 80 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 05.01.2026 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, our soldiers stopped 12 enemy offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Kostyantynivka, Berestok, and Sofiivka. Another combat clash is ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Zakitne, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near Nadiya, Zarechny and in the directions of the settlements of Drobysheve, Stavky and Lyman. Currently, one battle is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, from the beginning of the day, the enemy twice tried to advance towards Kurylivka and Kupyansk.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped one enemy attack in the Vovchansk area.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 31 attacks, including two from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 27 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Zatyshok, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and towards the settlements of Hryshyne, Ivanivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 20 attacks.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Vyshneve and Zlagoda.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 Russian attacks in the areas of Uspenivka, Hulyaipil and towards Dobropil, Varvarivka, Zeleny and Pryluky. Five more clashes are still ongoing. Zaliznychne and Rizdvyanka were hit by KAB airstrikes.