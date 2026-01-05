The AFU destroyed almost 1,000 occupiers and 29 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

As of January 5, the enemy's losses per day amounted to 990 occupiers, up to two hundred pieces of equipment, and over 700 drones.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully destroyed almost 1,000 occupiers and 29 Russian artillery systems in a single day, highlighting their effective defensive operations.
- The estimated combat losses of the Russian Federation army from February 24, 2022 to January 5, 2026 include over 1.2 million enemy fighters, showcasing the intensity of the conflict.
- The AFU continues to conduct successful counterattacks, destroying significant enemy equipment and forces, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Current losses of the Russian army as of January 5
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Thus, from February 24, 2022 to January 5, 2026, inclusive, the enemy's estimated combat losses amounted to:
personnel — about 1,212,520 (+990) people.
tanks — 11,507 (+8) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,857 (+2) units.
artillery systems — 35,785 (+29) units.
MLRS — 1,592 (+2) units.
air defense systems — 1,268 units.
aircraft — 434 units.
helicopters — 347 units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 100,564 (+704) units.
cruise missiles — 4,137 units.
ships / boats — 28 units.
submarines — 2 units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 72,945 (+169) units.
special equipment — 4,036 (+1) units.
