The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to December 22, 2025 reached about 1,197,860 people, 1,120 of them were eliminated in the last 24 hours.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Also, as of December 22, Ukrainian defenders destroyed: