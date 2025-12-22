The AFU destroyed 1,120 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
The AFU destroyed 1,120 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses
The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022 to December 22, 2025 reached about 1,197,860 people, 1,120 of them were eliminated in the last 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,120 Russian occupiers during the day.
  • 3 tanks and 10 artillery systems were also destroyed.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

Also, as of December 22, Ukrainian defenders destroyed:

  • tanks — 11,438 (+3),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,772 (+2),

  • artillery systems — 35,308 (+10),

  • MLRS — 1,575 (+0),

  • air defense systems — 1,263 (+0),

  • aircraft — 432 (+0),

  • helicopters — 347 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 92,713 (+109),

  • cruise missiles — 4,073 (+0),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 2 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 70,853 (+64),

  • special equipment of the Russian army — 4,029 (+0).

