The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to December 11, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,185,080 people, including 1,460 people over the past 24 hours.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian army also lost:
tanks — 11,404 (+0),
armored combat vehicles — 23,699 (+7),
artillery systems — 34,992 (+23),
MLRS — 1,564 (+1),
air defense systems — 1,253 (+0),
aircraft — 431 (+0),
helicopters — 347 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 89,148 (+82),
cruise missiles — 4,058 (+0),
ships / boats — 28 (+0),
submarines — 1 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 69,507 (+157),
special equipment — 4,022 (+3).
The data is being refined.
