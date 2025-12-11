The AFU eliminated another 1,460 Russian occupiers
Publication date

The AFU eliminated another 1,460 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to December 11, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,185,080 people, including 1,460 people over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,460 Russian occupiers in the ongoing war.
  • The total combat losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine have exceeded 1,185,080 people.
  • The Russian army has suffered significant losses in terms of equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and more.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,404 (+0),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,699 (+7),

  • artillery systems — 34,992 (+23),

  • MLRS — 1,564 (+1),

  • air defense systems — 1,253 (+0),

  • aircraft — 431 (+0),

  • helicopters — 347 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 89,148 (+82),

  • cruise missiles — 4,058 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 1 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 69,507 (+157),

  • special equipment — 4,022 (+3).

The data is being refined.

