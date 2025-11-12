The AFU eliminated 100 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

The defense forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and exhausting their combat potential. Since the beginning of the day, 216 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have successfully eliminated 100 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within a 24-hour timeframe.
- The Defense Forces are actively resisting Russian aggression, having carried out 216 combat engagements to disrupt the enemy's offensive plans.
- The operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine sheds light on the enemy's activities, including missile strikes, air strikes, and the use of drones.
Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction on November 12
Operational information as of 22:00 11/12/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
The enemy launched two missile and 24 air strikes, used two missiles, dropped 58 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 2,838 attacks and engaged 2,041 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy made 78 attempts to press our units. The greatest activity was observed in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Mayak, Novoekonomichne, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Novogrodivka, Zelene, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Filiya, Dachne and in the direction of Novopavlivka.
Four military clashes are still ongoing.
According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 100 and wounded 39 occupiers, destroyed a car, a unit of special equipment, four motorcycles, two unmanned aerial vehicles, and damaged three units of automotive equipment and 14 shelters for the invaders' personnel.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-