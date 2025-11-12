Russia does not control Pokrovsk — Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Pokrovsky direction remains the main one in the context of the Russian offensive.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, following a trip to the Pokrovsky direction.

Stabilization of the situation in the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd operation area depends on the level of interaction and coordination of actions of military command bodies, units and subdivisions involved in the performance of combat missions. To this end, I made a trip to the Pokrovskoye direction. Together with the commanders, we focused on the results of the performance of previously defined tasks and planned further actions. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to Syrsky, the Pokrovsky direction remains the main one in the context of the Russian offensive. The largest number of daily assault actions of the enemy is recorded here, and a significant part of its group operating on the territory of Ukraine is concentrated here.

The enemy, in particular, is trying to take advantage of difficult weather conditions.

Our main tasks remain the gradual taking control of certain areas, supporting and protecting existing logistical routes, as well as organizing additional ones to provide our defenders with everything they need in a timely manner and to evacuate the wounded without interruption. On the approaches and directly in the city, there is a constant struggle with small enemy assault infantry groups, and less often, the destruction of light enemy equipment. Share

He emphasized that the servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to prevent the movement and consolidation of the enemy.

The search and destruction of the enemy continues in the adjacent Ocheretinsk direction. Over the past 7 days, as a result of search and strike operations, 7.4 km² of the territory of the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region have been cleared of enemy DRG.