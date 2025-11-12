Russia does not control Pokrovsk — Syrsky
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia does not control Pokrovsk — Syrsky

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Syrsky
Читати українською

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Pokrovsky direction remains the main one in the context of the Russian offensive.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief confirms that the city of Pokrovsk is not under Russian control despite ongoing Russian offensive operations.
  • Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively working to gradually take control of specific areas, protect logistical routes, and prevent enemy consolidation in the region.
  • Commander Syrsky highlights the ongoing struggle against small enemy assault groups and emphasizes the continued efforts to search and destroy enemy presence in the region.

There is no talk of surrounding the AFU in Pokrovsk — Syrsky

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, following a trip to the Pokrovsky direction.

Stabilization of the situation in the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd operation area depends on the level of interaction and coordination of actions of military command bodies, units and subdivisions involved in the performance of combat missions. To this end, I made a trip to the Pokrovskoye direction. Together with the commanders, we focused on the results of the performance of previously defined tasks and planned further actions.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to Syrsky, the Pokrovsky direction remains the main one in the context of the Russian offensive. The largest number of daily assault actions of the enemy is recorded here, and a significant part of its group operating on the territory of Ukraine is concentrated here.

The enemy, in particular, is trying to take advantage of difficult weather conditions.

Our main tasks remain the gradual taking control of certain areas, supporting and protecting existing logistical routes, as well as organizing additional ones to provide our defenders with everything they need in a timely manner and to evacuate the wounded without interruption. On the approaches and directly in the city, there is a constant struggle with small enemy assault infantry groups, and less often, the destruction of light enemy equipment.

He emphasized that the servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to prevent the movement and consolidation of the enemy.

The search and destruction of the enemy continues in the adjacent Ocheretinsk direction. Over the past 7 days, as a result of search and strike operations, 7.4 km² of the territory of the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region have been cleared of enemy DRG.

There is no mention of Russian control over the city of Pokrovsk or the operational encirclement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces group.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU announced large losses of the Russian army in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd
Pokrovsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian troops launch counteroffensive in Pokrovsk
Battle of Pokrovsk — latest details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How many Russian soldiers broke into Pokrovsk — data from the Russian Defense Ministry
AFU Air Assault Troops
The situation in Pokrovsk — what the DShV says

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?