Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that the Pokrovsky direction remains the main one in the context of the Russian offensive.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief confirms that the city of Pokrovsk is not under Russian control despite ongoing Russian offensive operations.
- Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively working to gradually take control of specific areas, protect logistical routes, and prevent enemy consolidation in the region.
- Commander Syrsky highlights the ongoing struggle against small enemy assault groups and emphasizes the continued efforts to search and destroy enemy presence in the region.
There is no talk of surrounding the AFU in Pokrovsk — Syrsky
This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, following a trip to the Pokrovsky direction.
According to Syrsky, the Pokrovsky direction remains the main one in the context of the Russian offensive. The largest number of daily assault actions of the enemy is recorded here, and a significant part of its group operating on the territory of Ukraine is concentrated here.
The enemy, in particular, is trying to take advantage of difficult weather conditions.
He emphasized that the servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are doing everything to prevent the movement and consolidation of the enemy.
The search and destruction of the enemy continues in the adjacent Ocheretinsk direction. Over the past 7 days, as a result of search and strike operations, 7.4 km² of the territory of the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region have been cleared of enemy DRG.
There is no mention of Russian control over the city of Pokrovsk or the operational encirclement of the Ukrainian Defense Forces group.
