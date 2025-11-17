The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,160 Russian occupiers

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to November 17, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 1,159,420 people, of which 1,160 people - in the previous 24 hours.
Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The invaders also lost:
tanks — 11,355 (+2),
armored combat vehicles — 23,594 (+3),
artillery systems — 34,486 (+17),
MLRS — 1,544 (+1),
air defense systems — 1,246 (+2),
aircraft — 428 (+0),
helicopters — 347 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 81,499 (+213),
cruise missiles — 3,940 (+0),
ships / boats — 28 (+0),
submarines — 1 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,536 (+72),
special equipment — 4,000 (+0).
The data is being refined.
