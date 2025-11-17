The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,160 Russian occupiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,160 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to November 17, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amounted to about 1,159,420 people, of which 1,160 people - in the previous 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have eliminated 1,160 Russian occupiers in the recent conflict, adding to the total combat losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.
  • Russian troops have suffered significant losses since February 24, 2022, with a total of more than 1 million casualties reported.

Current losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian Federation losses

The invaders also lost:

  • tanks — 11,355 (+2),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,594 (+3),

  • artillery systems — 34,486 (+17),

  • MLRS — 1,544 (+1),

  • air defense systems — 1,246 (+2),

  • aircraft — 428 (+0),

  • helicopters — 347 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 81,499 (+213),

  • cruise missiles — 3,940 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 1 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,536 (+72),

  • special equipment — 4,000 (+0).

The data is being refined.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated 1,100 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated 100 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
tank
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU destroyed almost 1,200 occupiers and 9 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?