The AFU eliminated 1,100 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
The AFU eliminated 1,100 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
As of the morning of November 10, Russian troops at the front had lost almost 1,100 soldiers, 77 units of vehicles and tanker trucks, as well as almost 57 drones in a day.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,100 Russian occupiers within a single day, marking a significant blow to the invading forces.
  • Russian troops at the front suffered substantial losses, including 77 units of vehicles and tank trucks, as well as nearly 57 drones, in a swift counterattack by the AFU.
  • The estimated combat losses of the Russian army in the ongoing war against Ukraine reveal a staggering number of personnel and military assets lost since February 24, 2022.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

Thus, from February 24, 2022 to November 9, 2025, the enemy's estimated combat losses were:

  • personnel — about 1,152,160 (+1,090) people.

  • tanks — 11,342 (+7) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,552 (+7) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,349 (+9) units.

  • MLRS — 1,538 (+0) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,239 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 79,425 (+57) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,926 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 66,957 (+77) units.

  • special equipment — 3,993 (+0) units.

