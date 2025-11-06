The AFU eliminated almost 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
The AFU eliminated almost 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, November 5, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed more than a thousand occupiers and hundreds of units of enemy equipment.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated more than 1,200 Russian occupiers and destroyed hundreds of enemy equipment within a span of 24 hours.
  • Russian troops have suffered significant losses in the war against Ukraine, with over a million personnel casualties and thousands of units of military equipment destroyed.
  • From February 24, 2022, to November 6, 2025, Russian troop losses include personnel, tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and various other military assets.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

From February 24, 2022 to November 6, 2025, the total losses of Russian troops are:

  • personnel — about 1,147,740 (+1,170) people.

  • tanks — 11,329 (+0) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,541 (+6) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,288 (+15) units.

  • MLRS — 1,535 (+0) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,237 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

  • helicopters -346 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 78,430 (+172) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,918 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 66,658 (+84) units.

  • special equipment — 3,991 (+1) units.

