Over 200 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of this day, 205 combat clashes have occurred. The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory.

Current situation on the front on November 5

Operational information as of 16:00 05.11.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, two combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is currently ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropping 16 guided bombs, and also carried out 85 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces have repelled seven attacks by enemy troops, and five more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Bologivka, and towards Synelnykovye.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the direction of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 23 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Karpivka, Derylove, Myrne, Shandryholove, Zarichne and towards the settlements of Korovyn Yar and Drobysheve. Seven combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks. Invading units tried to advance near Yampol, Dronivka, Siversk, Serebryanka, Pereyzne and towards Zvanivka, two more clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled four attacks near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and in the direction of Stupochky.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 29 assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and Rusyn Yar. Seven combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 84 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 68 enemy attacks, and 16 combat clashes are ongoing.

Measures are being taken to block the enemy, who are trying to infiltrate and accumulate in the city of Pokrovsk. Active counteraction to attempts by enemy infantry groups to gain a foothold continues.

In Pokrovsk, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting strike and search operations. In particular, assault units of the 425th OSHP, SBS operators, combined groups of the SSpO, VSP ASU, SBU, NGU and GUR MOU have been involved. Military units defending the city have been reinforced.