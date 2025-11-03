The AFU destroyed almost 1,200 occupiers and 45 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

The enemy lost almost 1,200 soldiers, a cruise missile, and a significant amount of equipment in a day, from November 2 to 3. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also eliminated about 400 Russian drones.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Also, the Russian Federation has lost 45 artillery systems, several tanks, and armored vehicles at the front over the past 24 hours.

Losses of the Russian army

Thus, the total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/03/25 are approximately: