The AFU destroyed almost 1,200 occupiers and 45 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

The enemy lost almost 1,200 soldiers, a cruise missile, and a significant amount of equipment in a day, from November 2 to 3. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also eliminated about 400 Russian drones.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated almost 1,200 enemy personnel and 45 Russian artillery systems within a single day.
- Approximately 1,144,830 enemy combat losses have been recorded from February 24, 2022, to November 3, 2025, including significant losses in tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, and more.
- The Russian army suffered heavy losses, including 11,321 tanks, 23,531 armored combat vehicles, and 34,207 artillery systems during the war against Ukraine.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
Also, the Russian Federation has lost 45 artillery systems, several tanks, and armored vehicles at the front over the past 24 hours.
Thus, the total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/03/25 are approximately:
personnel — about 1,144,830 (+1,160) people.
tanks — 11,321 (+5) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,531 (+6) units.
artillery systems — 34,207 (+45) units.
MLRS — 1,534 units.
air defense systems — 1,235 units.
aircraft — 428 units.
helicopters -346 units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 77,435 (+383) units.
cruise missiles — 3,918 (+1) units.
ships / boats — 28 units.
submarines — 1 unit.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 66,411 (+121) units.
special equipment -3,989 (+2) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-