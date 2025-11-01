Ukrainian forces have managed to improve their tactical position in Pokrovsk. They are currently increasing the number of their assault groups in the city.

This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in Pokrovsk remains complex and dynamic.

As a result of successful counterattacks, the Ukrainian military managed to improve the tactical position in several neighborhoods of the city.

The fighters are also increasing the number of assault groups in Pokrovsk, using "diversified methods" of moving personnel.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military is working to block enemy logistics and then cut them off.

We are keeping the enemy under fire control, and the number of Russians eliminated in Pokrovsk is gradually increasing. Over the past week, 85 Russians have been eliminated in the city.

As stated by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, the complex operation involves units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (drone operators and attack aircraft), as well as joint groups of the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Main Intelligence Directorate.