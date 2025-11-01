The AFU announced an increase in the number of assault groups in Pokrovsk

Ukrainian forces have managed to improve their tactical position in Pokrovsk. They are currently increasing the number of their assault groups in the city.
The AFU improved the tactical position in Pokrovsk
This was reported by the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The situation in Pokrovsk remains complex and dynamic.
The fighters are also increasing the number of assault groups in Pokrovsk, using "diversified methods" of moving personnel.
At the same time, the Ukrainian military is working to block enemy logistics and then cut them off.
As stated by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, the complex operation involves units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (drone operators and attack aircraft), as well as joint groups of the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Main Intelligence Directorate.
We continue to liberate and clear the territory on the Dobropilsky salient. We hold Pokrovsk. We hold Mirnograd.
