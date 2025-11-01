"Pokrovsk - we hold it." Syrsky described the situation in the city

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky officially confirmed that there is no encirclement or blockade of Pokrovsk and Myrnograd in the Donetsk region. In addition, he emphasized that a comprehensive operation to destroy and displace the enemy is underway in Pokrovsk, in which, in particular, the SSO, the SBU, and the GUR are involved.

What's happening in Pokrovsk

Syrsky does not hide that in the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration, Ukrainian soldiers are successfully holding back the pressure of a multi-thousand-strong group of Russian invaders.

The enemy is doing everything possible to penetrate residential areas and cut off supply routes for Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that there is no encirclement or blockade of cities, despite the false statements of official Moscow.

A comprehensive operation to destroy and displace enemy forces from Pokrovsk is underway. The main burden is on the shoulders of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular, BfS operators, assault units. Also, by my order, consolidated groups of the Special Operations Forces, the Special Operations Command, the Security Service of Ukraine, and other parts of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, including the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, are operating in the city. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As the commander-in-chief noted, the Russian invaders in Pokrovsk are paying a high price for their attempts to take control of the city.

The process of de-occupation and clearing of the territory on the Dobropil Promontory is also ongoing.