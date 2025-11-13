The AFU destroyed almost 1,200 occupiers and 9 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to November 13, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,155,360 people, of which 1,180 people - over the past 24 hours.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

tanks — 11,344 (+2),

armored combat vehicles — 23,567 (+11),

artillery systems — 34,388 (+9),

MLRS — 1,540 (+0),

air defense systems — 1,242 (+2),

aircraft — 428 (+0),

helicopters — 347 (+0),

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 79,945 (+141),

cruise missiles — 3,926 (+0),

ships / boats — 28 (+0),

submarines — 1 (+0),

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,211 (+88),

special equipment — 3,996 (+2).

The data is being refined.