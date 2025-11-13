The AFU destroyed almost 1,200 occupiers and 9 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours
The AFU destroyed almost 1,200 occupiers and 9 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to November 13, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,155,360 people, of which 1,180 people - over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • Recent combat updates reveal that the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully destroyed over 1,200 occupiers and 9 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours.
  • The total combat losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine amount to approximately 1,155,360 people, with 1,180 casualties reported in a single day.
  • The Russian army suffered significant losses in tanks, armored vehicles, aircraft, and more during their engagement with the Ukrainian forces.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,344 (+2),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,567 (+11),

  • artillery systems — 34,388 (+9),

  • MLRS — 1,540 (+0),

  • air defense systems — 1,242 (+2),

  • aircraft — 428 (+0),

  • helicopters — 347 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 79,945 (+141),

  • cruise missiles — 3,926 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 1 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,211 (+88),

  • special equipment — 3,996 (+2).

The data is being refined.

