Watch: Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters destroyed Russian Osa air defense system in Kherson region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters destroyed Russian Osa air defense system in Kherson region

Osa
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian defenders destroyed the enemy Osa anti-aircraft missile system.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders successfully destroyed the enemy Osa anti-aircraft missile system in the Kherson region.
  • The operation was a joint effort of the 426th Unmanned Systems Battalion operators and the Lasar's Group unit of the National Guard.

Marines and National Guardsmen Destroyed the Osa SAM System at the Kherson Region TOT

This was announced by the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy and released a video of the work.

As a result of joint actions of operators of the 426th separate battalion of unmanned systems of the 30th Marine Corps of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Lasar's Group NGU unit, the Osa air defense system was detected and destroyed.

As noted, despite the enemy's attempts to hide its equipment, the pilots of the 426th separate battalion detected the target and made adjustments, after which the installation was successfully destroyed by the fighters of Lasar's Group.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including Kherson, in the fall of 2022. The part of the region located on the left bank of the Dnieper River is temporarily occupied by Russian troops. At the same time, Ukrainian units maintain their positions there.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SOF hit S-400 Triumph air defense system in Kaluga region of Russia
AFU Special Operations Forces
Russian S-400 Triumph
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SSR hit S-400 Triumph air defense system radar in Crimea
AFU Special Operations Forces
SSO hunted a new enemy target

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?