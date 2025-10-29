Marines and National Guardsmen Destroyed the Osa SAM System at the Kherson Region TOT

This was announced by the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy and released a video of the work.

As a result of joint actions of operators of the 426th separate battalion of unmanned systems of the 30th Marine Corps of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Lasar's Group NGU unit, the Osa air defense system was detected and destroyed. Share

As noted, despite the enemy's attempts to hide its equipment, the pilots of the 426th separate battalion detected the target and made adjustments, after which the installation was successfully destroyed by the fighters of Lasar's Group.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including Kherson, in the fall of 2022. The part of the region located on the left bank of the Dnieper River is temporarily occupied by Russian troops. At the same time, Ukrainian units maintain their positions there.