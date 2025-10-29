Watch: Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters destroyed Russian Osa air defense system in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian defenders destroyed the enemy Osa anti-aircraft missile system.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully destroyed the enemy Osa anti-aircraft missile system in the Kherson region.
- The operation was a joint effort of the 426th Unmanned Systems Battalion operators and the Lasar's Group unit of the National Guard.
Marines and National Guardsmen Destroyed the Osa SAM System at the Kherson Region TOT
This was announced by the 30th Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy and released a video of the work.
As noted, despite the enemy's attempts to hide its equipment, the pilots of the 426th separate battalion detected the target and made adjustments, after which the installation was successfully destroyed by the fighters of Lasar's Group.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including Kherson, in the fall of 2022. The part of the region located on the left bank of the Dnieper River is temporarily occupied by Russian troops. At the same time, Ukrainian units maintain their positions there.
