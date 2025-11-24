The AFU eliminated almost 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU eliminated almost 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to November 24, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,166,450 people, of which 1,190 people - over the past 24 hours.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated more than 1,200 Russian occupiers within a span of 24 hours, showcasing their determination and strength in the conflict.
  • Reports from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reveal that the Russian army's total combat losses from February 2022 to November 2025 amount to a staggering 1,166,450 individuals.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,366 (+3),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,620 (+5),

  • artillery systems — 34,626 (+41),

  • MLRS — 1,549 (+0),

  • air defense systems — 1,248 (+0),

  • aircraft — 428 (+0),

  • helicopters — 347 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 83,769 (+431),

  • cruise missiles — 3,981 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 1 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,006 (+84),

  • special equipment — 4,003 (+0).

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU neutralized over 130 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU destroyed 60 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?