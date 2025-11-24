The AFU eliminated almost 1,200 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to November 24, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,166,450 people, of which 1,190 people - over the past 24 hours.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully eliminated more than 1,200 Russian occupiers within a span of 24 hours, showcasing their determination and strength in the conflict.
- Reports from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reveal that the Russian army's total combat losses from February 2022 to November 2025 amount to a staggering 1,166,450 individuals.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian army also lost:
tanks — 11,366 (+3),
armored combat vehicles — 23,620 (+5),
artillery systems — 34,626 (+41),
MLRS — 1,549 (+0),
air defense systems — 1,248 (+0),
aircraft — 428 (+0),
helicopters — 347 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 83,769 (+431),
cruise missiles — 3,981 (+0),
ships / boats — 28 (+0),
submarines — 1 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,006 (+84),
special equipment — 4,003 (+0).
