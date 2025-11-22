The AFU destroyed 60 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed 60 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Читати українською

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 157 combat clashes at the front.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian troops neutralized 60 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction, with a total of 83 occupiers being neutralized throughout the day.
  • The enemy in the Pokrovsky direction suffered significant losses, with 60 occupiers irretrievably killed and 24 unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on November 22, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out one missile and 32 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 75 guided bombs. It also used 2,748 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out 3,243 shelling of settlements and positions of our troops.

During the current day, the enemy carried out 34 offensive actions in the Pokrovsk direction. The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded near the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Zvirovo, Novopavlivka, Molodetske, Dachne and Filiya.

One military clash continues to this day.

Today, according to preliminary data, 83 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 60 of which have been eliminated irrevocably.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 24 unmanned aerial vehicles and two units of special equipment of the occupiers. They also hit two artillery systems, two units of automotive equipment, and one multiple launch rocket system.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Pokrovsky direction. The AFU neutralized over 90 Russian occupiers during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU neutralized over 130 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?