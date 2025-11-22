The AFU destroyed 60 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 157 combat clashes at the front.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on November 22, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy carried out one missile and 32 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 75 guided bombs. It also used 2,748 kamikaze drones for strikes, and carried out 3,243 shelling of settlements and positions of our troops.

During the current day, the enemy carried out 34 offensive actions in the Pokrovsk direction. The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded near the settlements of Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Zvirovo, Novopavlivka, Molodetske, Dachne and Filiya.

One military clash continues to this day.

Today, according to preliminary data, 83 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 60 of which have been eliminated irrevocably.