Pokrovsky direction. The AFU neutralized over 90 Russian occupiers during the day

In total, 193 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on November 19, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, Russian forces launched two missile and 35 air strikes, used 52 missiles and dropped 86 guided bombs. In addition, they used 2,266 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,947 attacks on our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 55 times. The enemy operated in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Balahan, Udachne, Novopavlivka, Novomykolaivka, Filiya, Dachne and in the direction of the settlement of Hryshyne.

Fighting continues in four locations to this day.

According to preliminary data, 93 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 60 of them irreversibly.