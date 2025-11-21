The AFU neutralized over 130 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day
Ukraine
The AFU neutralized over 130 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
In total, 234 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deep into our territory.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel enemy attempts to advance deep into the territory in the Pokrovsky direction.
  • Significant casualties incurred by Russian occupiers, with over 130 neutralized and 100 irretrievably killed by the Ukrainian forces.
  • Multiple clashes and attacks by Russian invaders reported, along with destruction of armored vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other equipment by Ukrainian soldiers.

Current situation on the Pokrovsky direction of the front

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on November 21, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders carried out 25 air strikes, dropping 82 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1,811 kamikaze drones to destroy the positions of our troops and settlements and carried out 2,829 attacks.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy has attacked 62 times in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Lysivka, Dachne, Filiya and in the directions of the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Rivne, Myrnograd, Hryshyne and Novopavlivka. One combat clash is ongoing.

Today, according to preliminary data, 132 occupiers have been neutralized in this direction, 100 of whom have been eliminated irrevocably.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed:

  • 2 armored combat vehicles,

  • 2 motorcycles,

  • 4 units of automotive equipment,

  • 1 ground robotic complex,

  • 18 unmanned aerial vehicles,

  • 1 personnel shelter.

A unit of automotive equipment and nine personnel shelters were hit.

