The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the front

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the occupation forces. To date, a total of 164 combat clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army.

Situation in the Pokrovsky direction on November 15

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on October 15, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

Today, the terrorist state carried out 39 airstrikes, dropped 89 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders engaged 2,659 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,355 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 52 times in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Novopavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya, Dachne.

Four clashes are currently ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrov direction the occupiers lost 94 people killed and wounded.

Our soldiers destroyed:

19 UAVs,

1 motorcycle,

2 UAV control points,

2 units of automotive equipment,

2 units of special equipment,

one enemy personnel shelter.