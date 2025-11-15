The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the front

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the occupation forces. To date, a total of 164 combat clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army.
Points of attention
- Active defensive fighting continues between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction.
- In total, the invaders attacked Ukrainian military positions in various settlements 52 times during the day.
- As a result of the fighting, the losses of both sides amounted to 94 people killed and wounded.
Situation in the Pokrovsky direction on November 15
Operational information as of 10:00 PM on October 15, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
Today, the terrorist state carried out 39 airstrikes, dropped 89 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders engaged 2,659 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,355 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the Pokrovsky direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 52 times in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Novopavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya, Dachne.
According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrov direction the occupiers lost 94 people killed and wounded.
Our soldiers destroyed:
19 UAVs,
1 motorcycle,
2 UAV control points,
2 units of automotive equipment,
2 units of special equipment,
one enemy personnel shelter.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a cannon, a unit of automotive equipment, and 21 enemy personnel shelters.
