The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Pokrovsky direction remains the hottest on the front

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pokrovsky direction
Читати українською

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the occupation forces. To date, a total of 164 combat clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • Active defensive fighting continues between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction.
  • In total, the invaders attacked Ukrainian military positions in various settlements 52 times during the day.
  • As a result of the fighting, the losses of both sides amounted to 94 people killed and wounded.

Situation in the Pokrovsky direction on November 15

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on October 15, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

Today, the terrorist state carried out 39 airstrikes, dropped 89 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders engaged 2,659 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,355 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 52 times in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Novopavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya, Dachne.

Four clashes are currently ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrov direction the occupiers lost 94 people killed and wounded.

Our soldiers destroyed:

  • 19 UAVs,

  • 1 motorcycle,

  • 2 UAV control points,

  • 2 units of automotive equipment,

  • 2 units of special equipment,

  • one enemy personnel shelter.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a cannon, a unit of automotive equipment, and 21 enemy personnel shelters.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU eliminated 100 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
tank
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian paratroopers cut the logistics route of the Russian army near Pokrovsk
Ukrainian Defense Forces
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia missed Putin's deadline for capturing Pokrovska and Kupyanska — Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?