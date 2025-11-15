Ukrainian paratroopers cut the logistics route of the Russian army near Pokrovsk
Ukrainian Defense Forces
Source:  online.ua

The 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up the road between Pokrovsk and Selidovy.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian paratroopers from the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps disrupted the logistics route between Pokrovsk and Selidovy used by the Russian army.
  • The frontal situation in the Pokrov direction is critical, with over 50 combat clashes and 11 air strikes reported daily.
  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively cutting off the enemy's logistical routes on the approaches to Pokrovsk, deploying additional barriers in other areas.

Ukrainian Defense Forces blew up the road from Selydove to Pokrovsk

Defense forces cut off enemy logistical routes on the approaches to Pokrovsk. As a result of the airstrike, the road connecting Selidove and Pokrovsk was destroyed.

Thus, the Russians lost the opportunity to use this route to infiltrate Pokrovsk using light equipment.

In other areas, the Ukrainian military is erecting additional engineering barriers. At the same time, the command of the Russian troops is sending suicide bombers to clear these barriers, the report says.

Spokesperson for the National Guard of Ukraine Ruslan Muzychuk said that the most difficult situation on the front remains in the Pokrovsky direction, where the highest intensity of fighting and air strikes is recorded.

According to him, over 50 combat clashes occurred in this area during the day. The Russians also carried out 11 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units.

