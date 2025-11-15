Ukrainian paratroopers cut the logistics route of the Russian army near Pokrovsk

The 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up the road between Pokrovsk and Selidovy.

Ukrainian Defense Forces blew up the road from Selydove to Pokrovsk

Defense forces cut off enemy logistical routes on the approaches to Pokrovsk. As a result of the airstrike, the road connecting Selidove and Pokrovsk was destroyed.

Thus, the Russians lost the opportunity to use this route to infiltrate Pokrovsk using light equipment. Share

In other areas, the Ukrainian military is erecting additional engineering barriers. At the same time, the command of the Russian troops is sending suicide bombers to clear these barriers, the report says.

Spokesperson for the National Guard of Ukraine Ruslan Muzychuk said that the most difficult situation on the front remains in the Pokrovsky direction, where the highest intensity of fighting and air strikes is recorded.

According to him, over 50 combat clashes occurred in this area during the day. The Russians also carried out 11 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units.