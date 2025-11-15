The Russian occupiers missed their own deadlines to capture Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. Both cities are still held by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
Points of attention
- Russia fails to meet Putin's deadline for capturing Pokrovsk and Kupyansk in Ukraine, held by Ukrainian Defense Forces.
- President Zelenskyy discloses details of Russian initiative failure, emphasizing implications for defense and security in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian army and special services continue to protect the country with new defense strategies in place.
Zelenskyy described the situation on the Pokrovsky sector of the front
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a meeting with leaders in the defense and security sectors of Ukraine, the heads of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported. Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov reported on the plans of the Russian Federation and the deadlines that the enemy sets for capturing cities.
The head of the State Duma of Ukraine, Oleg Ivashchenko, reported on the economic and political situation in the Russian Federation, the mood in Russian society and in the environment of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy assured that the relevant conclusions had been drawn.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-