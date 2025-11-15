The Russian occupiers missed their own deadlines to capture Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. Both cities are still held by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Zelenskyy described the situation on the Pokrovsky sector of the front

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a meeting with leaders in the defense and security sectors of Ukraine, the heads of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported. Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov reported on the plans of the Russian Federation and the deadlines that the enemy sets for capturing cities.

Russia has now missed another deadline set by Putin for the capture of Pokrovska and Kupyanska, and the deadlines have been postponed once again. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The head of the State Duma of Ukraine, Oleg Ivashchenko, reported on the economic and political situation in the Russian Federation, the mood in Russian society and in the environment of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy assured that the relevant conclusions had been drawn.