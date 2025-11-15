Russia missed Putin's deadline for capturing Pokrovska and Kupyanska — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia missed Putin's deadline for capturing Pokrovska and Kupyanska — Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

The Russian occupiers missed their own deadlines to capture Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region and Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region. Both cities are still held by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Points of attention

  • Russia fails to meet Putin's deadline for capturing Pokrovsk and Kupyansk in Ukraine, held by Ukrainian Defense Forces.
  • President Zelenskyy discloses details of Russian initiative failure, emphasizing implications for defense and security in Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian army and special services continue to protect the country with new defense strategies in place.

Zelenskyy described the situation on the Pokrovsky sector of the front

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that during a meeting with leaders in the defense and security sectors of Ukraine, the heads of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine reported. Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov reported on the plans of the Russian Federation and the deadlines that the enemy sets for capturing cities.

Russia has now missed another deadline set by Putin for the capture of Pokrovska and Kupyanska, and the deadlines have been postponed once again.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The head of the State Duma of Ukraine, Oleg Ivashchenko, reported on the economic and political situation in the Russian Federation, the mood in Russian society and in the environment of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Zelenskyy assured that the relevant conclusions had been drawn.

We have identified the main directions of our defense in the coming weeks, and we will also supplement the plan of defense measures for the winter months. We will also continue to apply our long-range sanctions — the special services, and primarily the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian army have corresponding tasks.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia will lose at least $37 billion — Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Pressure on Russia is already bearing fruit
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"They want a big war". Zelenskyy named the timing of Russia's possible attack on European countries
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy announced a reboot in the energy sector
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The energy industry reboot has already begun

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?