Zelenskyy announced a reboot in the energy sector
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The energy industry reboot has already begun
On November 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the start of a reboot of key state-owned enterprises operating in the energy sector. According to him, a comprehensive audit of financial activities should be carried out, and the management of these companies should be updated.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy orders the renewal of state representatives on the supervisory boards of large state-owned energy companies, along with instructions to maintain communication with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.
  • The energy industry reboot signifies a strategic move towards enhancing accountability, governance, and performance in Ukraine's energy sector under the leadership of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Energoatom must ensure all conditions for the formation of a new and professional supervisory board of the company within a week.

This is how the company's board of directors should reboot.

As for Ukrhydroenergo, in this case, an urgent competition will be held for a new head of the company and the formation of the supervisory board will be completed.

Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine: Completing the Supervisory Board and Urgently Holding a Competition for the Position of the Company's General Director. In Naftogaz of Ukraine, given that the contracts of the current Supervisory Board expire in January next year, a competition for a job on the company's Supervisory Board should be announced and held so that this new composition can start working as early as January 2026.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the remaining large state-owned energy companies should have a renewal of state representatives on supervisory boards.

In addition, Zelenskyy ordered the Cabinet of Ministers team to maintain constant and meaningful communication with law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

