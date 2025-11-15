According to the head of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, he signed the law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens for the last time. This means that in the future, Ukrainians will be treated like other national minorities.

What is known about Navrotsky's decision?

As the Polish leader noted, he will not sign another law on assistance to Ukrainians unless a new solution is developed.

The current law, according to Nawrocki, leads to the equalization of Polish citizens with citizens of another country.

He drew attention to the fact that the first version of the law provided for the payment of 800+ benefits also to Ukrainians who do not work in Poland.

According to Navrotsky, he considered it "unfair towards the Poles," so he did not want to sign it.

Only the corrected version, partially adapted to his comments, received his signature.

Despite this, he made it clear that this was the last time.

For the second time, I signed the law because I don't want to be the president of chaos, but I pointed out — and when the prime minister and the parliamentary majority are looking at us — I remind them that the last time I signed this law on assistance to Ukrainians. Karol Navrotsky President of Poland

He also added that after more than 3 years of war, the Ukrainian minority in Poland should be treated with due responsibility, supposedly on the same terms as other national minorities.