The President of Poland recently signed a law on assistance to Ukrainians
Category
Economics
Publication date

The President of Poland recently signed a law on assistance to Ukrainians

What is known about Navrotsky's decision?
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

According to the head of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, he signed the law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens for the last time. This means that in the future, Ukrainians will be treated like other national minorities.

Points of attention

  • The current law being the last of its kind reflects the President's stance on addressing concerns of equality and fairness for all citizens.
  • After more than 3 years of war, the President emphasizes the importance of responsibility towards the Ukrainian minority in line with other national minorities.

What is known about Navrotsky's decision?

As the Polish leader noted, he will not sign another law on assistance to Ukrainians unless a new solution is developed.

The current law, according to Nawrocki, leads to the equalization of Polish citizens with citizens of another country.

He drew attention to the fact that the first version of the law provided for the payment of 800+ benefits also to Ukrainians who do not work in Poland.

According to Navrotsky, he considered it "unfair towards the Poles," so he did not want to sign it.

Only the corrected version, partially adapted to his comments, received his signature.

Despite this, he made it clear that this was the last time.

For the second time, I signed the law because I don't want to be the president of chaos, but I pointed out — and when the prime minister and the parliamentary majority are looking at us — I remind them that the last time I signed this law on assistance to Ukrainians.

Karol Navrotsky

Karol Navrotsky

President of Poland

He also added that after more than 3 years of war, the Ukrainian minority in Poland should be treated with due responsibility, supposedly on the same terms as other national minorities.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
140 billion euros for Ukraine. Why Belgium stood in the way
Belgium fears Russia's reaction and consequences for its country
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is a disgrace." Trump made a new statement about Ukraine and Russia
Trump has not abandoned his intention to end the Russian-Ukrainian war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Ukraine will become a member of the EU — Sikorsky's forecast
Sikorsky voiced his own vision

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?