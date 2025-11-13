The Russian Federation is preparing for a major war on the European continent in order to be able to begin hostilities in 2029 or 2030.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy warns about Russia's intentions to initiate hostilities in 2029-2030 on the European continent.
- Proposed actions include escalating pressure on Russia, cutting off funding, and refraining from supplying weapons to deter a potential conflict.
- Reports suggest Russia's military buildup and preparation for a war with NATO countries, raising concerns in Western media and among allies.
Zelenskyy named the timing of Russia's possible attack on European countries
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
According to the President of Ukraine, it is worth recognizing that the Russian Federation wants a big war in order to be able to start hostilities on the European continent in 2029 or 2030.
Recently, reports in Western media about Russia's preparations for an invasion of European countries and war with NATO countries have become more frequent.
Thus, in April, The Wall Street Journal reported on the preparation of additional troops for the borders with Europe.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius does not rule out the possibility of war between Russia and NATO and called on allies to be prepared for potential threats.
