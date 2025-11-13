"They want a big war". Zelenskyy named the timing of Russia's possible attack on European countries

The Russian Federation is preparing for a major war on the European continent in order to be able to begin hostilities in 2029 or 2030.

Zelenskyy named the timing of Russia's possible attack on European countries

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We need more pressure on Russia. Given the situation on the battlefield, we don't see Russia wanting to stop. When we look at the Russian military industry, we see that they are increasing their production. And, in our assessment, they want to continue this war. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the President of Ukraine, it is worth recognizing that the Russian Federation wants a big war in order to be able to start hostilities on the European continent in 2029 or 2030.

We see this as a really big challenge. I think we have to think about how to stop them now in Ukraine. But also do everything to reduce their capabilities. Don't give them the money that they can still get from energy. And don't give them weapons.

Recently, reports in Western media about Russia's preparations for an invasion of European countries and war with NATO countries have become more frequent.

Thus, in April, The Wall Street Journal reported on the preparation of additional troops for the borders with Europe.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius does not rule out the possibility of war between Russia and NATO and called on allies to be prepared for potential threats.