The Chief of the General Staff of the German Armed Forces, Carsten Breuer, has ordered the German armed forces to be fully equipped with weapons and other materials by 2029.
- Germany is urgently enhancing its air defense system to prepare for a potential Russian attack on NATO countries by 2029.
- The German armed forces are focusing on increasing ammunition and weapons stocks, improving electronic warfare capabilities, and enhancing the ability to deliver long-range pinpoint strikes.
- The strategy also includes expanding capabilities in space defense and creating a sustainable offensive and defensive system.
Germany is significantly strengthening the Bundeswehr
According to estimates by Breuer and other senior NATO military officials, by 2029 Russia may have rebuilt its forces sufficiently to attack NATO territory.
The latest document, titled "Priorities of the Readiness Directive," signed by Breuer on May 19, states that Germany will achieve the goal with funds freed up by the country's debt relief in March.
In the directive, Breuer sets priorities for which weapons should be acquired or developed first. This partly reflects the priorities previously set by NATO.
Last year, sources told Reuters that NATO would ask Berlin to at least quadruple its air defenses, involving both longer-range systems such as Patriot and shorter-range systems.
Another priority, according to the document, is the ability to deliver pinpoint long-range strikes, effectively hitting targets at distances of over 500 kilometers and far behind the front line.
In addition to the requirement to replenish Germany's ammunition stocks, Breuer also orders Germany to raise its stockpile targets for all types of ammunition.
Other priorities listed in the document include rapidly expanding Germany's capabilities in the field of electronic warfare and creating a sustainable system of "offensive and defensive capabilities" in space.
In a speech in mid-May, Army Commander Alphonse Mais said that large-scale social and industrial mobilization meant that Russian troops were rapidly building up firepower.
