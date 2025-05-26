Threat of Russian attack on NATO countries. Germany urgently strengthens air defense

The Chief of the General Staff of the German Armed Forces, Carsten Breuer, has ordered the German armed forces to be fully equipped with weapons and other materials by 2029.

Germany is significantly strengthening the Bundeswehr

According to estimates by Breuer and other senior NATO military officials, by 2029 Russia may have rebuilt its forces sufficiently to attack NATO territory.

The latest document, titled "Priorities of the Readiness Directive," signed by Breuer on May 19, states that Germany will achieve the goal with funds freed up by the country's debt relief in March.

In the directive, Breuer sets priorities for which weapons should be acquired or developed first. This partly reflects the priorities previously set by NATO.

Among them, Breuer names the strengthening of Germany's exhausted air defense system, in particular, with the aim of intercepting drones. Share

Last year, sources told Reuters that NATO would ask Berlin to at least quadruple its air defenses, involving both longer-range systems such as Patriot and shorter-range systems.

Another priority, according to the document, is the ability to deliver pinpoint long-range strikes, effectively hitting targets at distances of over 500 kilometers and far behind the front line.

In addition to the requirement to replenish Germany's ammunition stocks, Breuer also orders Germany to raise its stockpile targets for all types of ammunition.

Other priorities listed in the document include rapidly expanding Germany's capabilities in the field of electronic warfare and creating a sustainable system of "offensive and defensive capabilities" in space.

In a speech in mid-May, Army Commander Alphonse Mais said that large-scale social and industrial mobilization meant that Russian troops were rapidly building up firepower.