The AFU destroyed another 860 occupiers and 59 Russian artillery systems
Ukraine
The AFU destroyed another 860 occupiers and 59 Russian artillery systems

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Over the past 24 hours, from December 24 to 25, the Russians lost another 860 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 59 artillery systems, 149 vehicles, and 600 drones.

  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 860 Russian occupiers within 24 hours.
  • The invaders also lost 149 vehicles and 59 artillery systems.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

General Staff Report

Thus, from February 24, 2022 to December 25, 2025, inclusive, the enemy's estimated combat losses amounted to:

  • personnel — about 1,201,230 (+860) people.

  • tanks — 11,456 (+7)

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,801 (+5) units.

  • artillery systems — 35,435 (+59) units.

  • MLRS — 1,579 (+0) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,263 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 434 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 94,797 (+600) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,107 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 71,274 (+149) units.

  • special equipment — 4,029 (+0) units.

