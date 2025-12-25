Over the past 24 hours, from December 24 to 25, the Russians lost another 860 soldiers at the front. The Armed Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 59 artillery systems, 149 vehicles, and 600 drones.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

General Staff Report

Thus, from February 24, 2022 to December 25, 2025, inclusive, the enemy's estimated combat losses amounted to: