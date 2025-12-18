The AFU destroyed 950 occupiers and 27 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 950 invaders in a day. 27 artillery systems and 5 enemy tanks were also destroyed.
Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/18/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,193,300 (+950) persons
tanks — 11,432 (+5) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,758 (+0) units.
artillery systems — 35,232 (+27) units.
MLRS — 1,573 (+2) units.
air defense systems — 1,263 (+1) units.
aircraft — 432 (+0) units.
helicopters — 347 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 91,716 (+330) units.
cruise missiles — 4,073 (+0) units.
ships — 28 (+0) units.
submarines — 2 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 70,480 (+119) units.
special equipment — 4,027 (+0) units.
The data is being refined.
