The AFU destroyed 950 occupiers and 27 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 950 invaders in a day. 27 artillery systems and 5 enemy tanks were also destroyed.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 950 invaders and destroyed 27 Russian artillery systems within a 24-hour timeframe, showcasing their readiness to defend the country.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the current losses of the Russian army in the ongoing war against Ukraine, highlighting the effectiveness of Ukrainian defensive actions.
  • Detailed statistics reveal the enemy's significant combat losses across various military units, including personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, air defense systems, and more.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/18/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,193,300 (+950) persons

  • tanks — 11,432 (+5) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,758 (+0) units.

  • artillery systems — 35,232 (+27) units.

  • MLRS — 1,573 (+2) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,263 (+1) units.

  • aircraft — 432 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 91,716 (+330) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,073 (+0) units.

  • ships — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 2 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 70,480 (+119) units.

  • special equipment — 4,027 (+0) units.

The data is being refined.

