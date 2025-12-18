The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 950 invaders in a day. 27 artillery systems and 5 enemy tanks were also destroyed.

Current losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Current losses of the Russian army

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/18/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,193,300 (+950) persons

tanks — 11,432 (+5) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,758 (+0) units.

artillery systems — 35,232 (+27) units.

MLRS — 1,573 (+2) units.

air defense systems — 1,263 (+1) units.

aircraft — 432 (+0) units.

helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 91,716 (+330) units.

cruise missiles — 4,073 (+0) units.

ships — 28 (+0) units.

submarines — 2 (+0) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 70,480 (+119) units.

special equipment — 4,027 (+0) units.

The data is being refined.