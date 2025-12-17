There have been almost 90 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Kostyantynivka and Sofiivka.

Three enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Slavyansk direction. The aggressor was active in the areas of Serebryanka, Siversk, and Pereyzne, and another clash is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched seven attacks towards the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novovodyan, Kolodyazi, Drobysheve, Novoselivka and towards the settlement of Cherneshchyna. One battle is ongoing.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near the settlements of Lyman, Odradne, Dovhenke and towards the settlement of Izbitske. Another clash is still ongoing.

Three combat clashes with enemy troops have taken place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out 60 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including seven from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian invaders made 31 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne and towards Novopavlivka. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 23 enemy attacks. Fighting continues in eight locations.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Sosnivka, Solodke, Pryvilne, Krasnohirske and towards Dobropillya. The defense forces repelled five enemy assaults, four clashes are ongoing. The settlements of Pidhavrilivka and Bratske were hit by airstrikes.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders have repelled six attacks by the invaders in the areas of Hulyaipil and towards Varvarivka, two more combat clashes are ongoing. Enemy aviation struck the settlement of Svyatopetrivka.