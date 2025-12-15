Ukrainian defenders have engaged in over 70 clashes with Russian occupiers since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/15/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kostyantynivka direction, the Russian occupiers tried to storm the positions of our defenders 11 times near the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk and towards Kostyantynivka, Novopavlivka, Ivano-Pol, and Sofiivka. Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks, and two more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks — units of the occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Dronivka, and Siversk, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled five enemy attacks. Two clashes are still ongoing. The enemy attacked in the Novoselivka area and towards the settlements of Drobysheve and Lyman.

One clash with the enemy is ongoing in the Kupyansk direction in the Pishchanye area.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, Ukrainian military repelled three enemy assaults in the Prylipka area and in the direction of Obukhivka.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 55 attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have launched 25 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and in the directions of the settlements of Hryshyne and Novopavlivka. Restraining the enemy onslaught, the Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 19 attacks, and the fighting continues.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried nine times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Yalta, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbovye, Zlagoda, Pryvilne, Rybne and in the direction of Oleksiivka. The enemy launched an airstrike on Havrylivka.

In the Hulyaipol direction, the enemy carried out eight assault operations, the Ukrainian defenders repelled attacks in the Hulyaipol and Varvarivka directions. One clash is ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes on Hulyaipol and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced three times towards Novoandreyevka, Pavlivka, and in the Shcherbaky area.