The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on December 11, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the area of concentration of personnel and equipment, the command post and the ground control station of the UAVs of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 12, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 12/12/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,186,480 (+1,400) people;

tanks — 11,406 (+2) units;

armored combat vehicles — 23,705 (+6) units;

artillery systems — 35,008 (+16) units;

MLRS — 1,566 (+2) units;

air defense systems — 1,256 (+3) units;

aircraft — 432 (+1) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 89,401 (+253) units;

cruise missiles — 4,060 (+2) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 69,614 (+107) units;

special equipment — 4,024 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 38 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used three missiles and dropped 99 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,524 attacks, 94 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,485 kamikaze drones to destroy them.