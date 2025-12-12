93 clashes have occurred on the front between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/12/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 112 attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, there was one enemy attack towards the settlement of Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Nova Kruglyakivka, and towards Kurylivka; two clashes are still ongoing.

Nineteen combat clashes took place in the Lyman direction today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Seredne, Zarichne, Drobyshive and towards Druzhelyubivka, Novosergiyevka, Novy Mir, Stavki, Oleksandrivka, Novoselivka, Lyman, battles are taking place in ten locations.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks today in the areas of Torske, Serebryanka, and Pereyzne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled two attacks in the direction of the settlements of Pryvillya and Minkivka, and two more clashes are currently ongoing.