93 clashes have occurred on the front between the AFU and the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day, 93 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- The defenders of Ukraine hold the borders, stop the enemy, and inflict significant losses on Russian aggression.
- There were 93 combat clashes at the front, covering various directions of hostilities, including Kursk, Kupyansk, Lymansk, Slavyansk and others.
- The fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 12 enemy attacks in various directions, as reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Current situation on the front on December 12
Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/12/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 112 attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, there was one enemy attack towards the settlement of Kolodyazne.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried four times to dislodge our units from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Nova Kruglyakivka, and towards Kurylivka; two clashes are still ongoing.
Nineteen combat clashes took place in the Lyman direction today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Seredne, Zarichne, Drobyshive and towards Druzhelyubivka, Novosergiyevka, Novy Mir, Stavki, Oleksandrivka, Novoselivka, Lyman, battles are taking place in ten locations.
In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks today in the areas of Torske, Serebryanka, and Pereyzne.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled two attacks in the direction of the settlements of Pryvillya and Minkivka, and two more clashes are currently ongoing.
The defense forces stopped 12 enemy attacks in the Kostyantynivka direction. The invader tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka and towards Kostyantynivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka. Another battle is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian troops tried to advance 22 times on the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Filiya and towards Dorozhne, Bilytske, Myrnograd, Novopavlivka. Our defenders have already repelled 16 attacks, and fighting is ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction , Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks near the settlements of Vorone, Pryvillya, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne and in the directions of Oleksandrovgrad, Vyshneve, Rybne, Krasnohirske. Another battle is ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, our soldiers repelled nine assault actions by enemy units in the areas of the settlements of Pryvillya, Solodke and towards Dobropillya and Hulyaipil.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Novoandreyevka.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian units repelled four enemy attacks.
