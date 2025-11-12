Situation at the front — the AFU repelled over 120 assaults by the Russian army

Since the beginning of the day, 124 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines, and destroying the Russians' plans.
Points of attention
- 124 combat clashes have occurred on the front lines with Ukrainian defenders successfully stopping the Russian army's advances.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting search and strike operations to hold their positions and counter the enemy's offensives.
- Detailed updates on combat clashes in various directions including North Slobozhansk, Kursk, South Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lyman, Slavyansk, Kostyantynivka, Pokrovsky, Oleksandrivka, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, and Dnieper.
Current situation on the front on November 12
Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/12/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Three combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The enemy launched three air strikes, dropped eight aerial bombs, and carried out 114 attacks, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems. Units of the Defense Forces are conducting search and strike operations in designated areas, and are successful.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, eight clashes occurred in the Vovchansk area and towards Dvorichanske and Hryhorivka. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing.
Three clashes are ongoing in the Kupyansk direction . In total, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to advance four times towards the positions of our defenders in the direction of Petropavlivka, Pishchany, and Boguslavka.
There were 21 clashes in the Lyman direction today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zarichne, Novoselivka and in the directions of the settlements of Novyi Mir, Hlushchenkove, Novosergiyevka, Stavky, Drobysheve, Korovyn Yar, Lyman. Fourteen clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy launched four attacks today in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, and Viymka. One battle is still ongoing.
The defense forces stopped 13 enemy attacks in the Kostyantynivka direction. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kostyantynivka, Yablunivka and in the directions of the settlements of Berestok and Sofiivka. Three more clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, Russian troops have tried to advance on positions 52 times. Our defenders have already repelled 48 attacks, and fighting is ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Verbove, and Zlagoda. Another enemy attack is ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, two clashes occurred in the Zeleny Hay area. The enemy launched airstrikes on Varvarivka and Zeleny Hay.
In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of Prymorske and Novodanylivka.
In the Dnieper direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out one unsuccessful offensive operation in the area of the Antoniv Bridge.
