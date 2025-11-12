Situation at the front — the AFU repelled over 120 assaults by the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/12/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Three combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The enemy launched three air strikes, dropped eight aerial bombs, and carried out 114 attacks, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems. Units of the Defense Forces are conducting search and strike operations in designated areas, and are successful.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, eight clashes occurred in the Vovchansk area and towards Dvorichanske and Hryhorivka. Three enemy attacks are still ongoing.

Three clashes are ongoing in the Kupyansk direction . In total, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to advance four times towards the positions of our defenders in the direction of Petropavlivka, Pishchany, and Boguslavka.

There were 21 clashes in the Lyman direction today. The enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zarichne, Novoselivka and in the directions of the settlements of Novyi Mir, Hlushchenkove, Novosergiyevka, Stavky, Drobysheve, Korovyn Yar, Lyman. Fourteen clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy launched four attacks today in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, and Viymka. One battle is still ongoing.