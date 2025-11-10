There have been 125 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. The total number of combat engagements has now reached 125.
Points of attention
- In recent days, there have been 125 clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian army.
- Ukrainian troops repelled enemy attacks in various directions, restraining the offensive of the Russian occupiers.
- In the southern Slobozhany direction, 8 attacks took place and 2 combat clashes are ongoing.
Current situation on the front on November 10
Operational information as of 16:00 10.11.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks today. In addition, the enemy carried out 68 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, two of them from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy launched eight attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanskiye Khutory, and Kamyanka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, and Hlushkivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlement of Koroviy Yar and in the direction of Lyman. One combat clash is still ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, Russian units tried six times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Serebryanka and Dronivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy tried to penetrate our defenses ten times in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 51 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Pankivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Mykhailivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrnograd, Novopavlivka, Rivne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya, Dachne. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 46 attacks. Five combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped four assault actions of enemy troops. Another clash is still ongoing. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Orestopol, and Yehorivka.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled three enemy attacks in the Zeleny Hay area and towards the settlement of Rivnopillya.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack by the occupiers near the settlement of Plavni. Another combat clash is currently underway.
