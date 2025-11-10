There have been 125 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 10.11.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks today. In addition, the enemy carried out 68 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, two of them from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the enemy launched eight attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanskiye Khutory, and Kamyanka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, and Hlushkivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched two attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlement of Koroviy Yar and in the direction of Lyman. One combat clash is still ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, Russian units tried six times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Serebryanka and Dronivka.