The AFU have repelled 116 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 08.11.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten enemy attacks, and another clash is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out eight strikes, dropping 14 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 90 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped nine enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanskiye Khutory, Synelnykyve, Tykhy and towards the settlements of Dvorichanske and Kolodyazne, and five more clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four out of five enemy attacks towards Petropavlivka and Peshchanye. The battle continues.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out two attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlement of Derylove and towards Korovyny Yar, fighting continues.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on our troops' positions in the areas of Yampol, Serebryanka, Dronivka, and Fedorivka ten times. The defense forces stopped eight enemy attacks, and two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled an enemy attack in the Zaliznyansky area.