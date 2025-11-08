The AFU have repelled 116 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. The total number of combat engagements has now reached 116.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully repelled 116 assaults by the Russian army on multiple front lines.
- The ongoing clashes between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian troops have intensified in various directions, including North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, South-Slobozhansk, Kupyansk, Lymansk, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, and more.
- The Russian occupiers attempted numerous attacks and airstrikes, but the AFU managed to hold back the onslaught and continue defending their positions against the invaders.
Current situation on the front on November 8
Operational information as of 16:00 08.11.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten enemy attacks, and another clash is ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out eight strikes, dropping 14 guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 90 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces stopped nine enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanskiye Khutory, Synelnykyve, Tykhy and towards the settlements of Dvorichanske and Kolodyazne, and five more clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four out of five enemy attacks towards Petropavlivka and Peshchanye. The battle continues.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out two attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlement of Derylove and towards Korovyny Yar, fighting continues.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Russians tried to advance on our troops' positions in the areas of Yampol, Serebryanka, Dronivka, and Fedorivka ten times. The defense forces stopped eight enemy attacks, and two clashes are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled an enemy attack in the Zaliznyansky area.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy tried to penetrate our defenses eight times near Yablunivka, Shcherbinivka, and towards Sofiivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 57 attempts to press our soldiers. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 52 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped five assault operations by enemy troops. Velykymykhaylivka was hit by an airstrike.
In the Hulyaipil direction, four clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Uspenivka and Novouspenivske.
In the Orikhov direction, there was one attack by enemy units since the beginning of the day — the occupiers tried to advance in the Plavni area. Enemy aircraft struck Orikhov.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful offensive attempt.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-