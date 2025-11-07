The AFU have repelled almost 140 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 138 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled almost 140 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day, showcasing their determination and resilience.
- The defense forces are effectively holding back enemy troops from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory through strategic measures and combat clashes.
- Fighting, air strikes, and shelling of populated areas are ongoing in various directions of the front, with the defense forces successfully repelling attacks and maintaining their defensive positions.
Current situation on the front on November 7
Operational information as of 16:00 07.11.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Five combat clashes have been recorded in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropped ten guided bombs, and carried out 99 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, four of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by enemy troops, and three more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.
In the Kupyansk direction, the invading army launched seven attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Kupyansk, Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka, and in the direction of Petropavlivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the Russian occupiers tried five times to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazi, Novoselivka, and in the direction of the settlement of Koroviy Yar.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and Zvanivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy attacks near Minkivka. Two more clashes are currently underway near the settlement of Stupochky.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 assault operations in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyny Yar, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Illinivka. Currently, fighting is taking place in three locations.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders have made 45 attempts to press our defenders. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 39 enemy attacks. Six combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders. Our soldiers repelled six enemy assaults, five more attacks are ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations since the beginning of the day, but carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Yablukove, Rivnopillya, Chervone, Zaliznychne, Novoandreyevka, and Preobrazhenka.
In the Dnieper direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by the invaders near the Antoniv Bridge.
