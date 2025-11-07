The AFU have repelled almost 140 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 07.11.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Five combat clashes have been recorded in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropped ten guided bombs, and carried out 99 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, four of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by enemy troops, and three more clashes are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk and Kamyanka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the invading army launched seven attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near Kupyansk, Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka, and in the direction of Petropavlivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the Russian occupiers tried five times to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Kolodyazi, Novoselivka, and in the direction of the settlement of Koroviy Yar.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near the settlements of Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, and Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy attacks near Minkivka. Two more clashes are currently underway near the settlement of Stupochky.