Almost 100 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of this day, 93 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- Since the start of the day, there have been 93 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Russian Army forces, with Ukrainian troops successfully defending their positions in various border settlements.
- The Russian occupiers conducted airstrikes and numerous shellings targeting Ukrainian military positions and civilian settlements, emphasizing the intensity of the conflict.
- Defense forces in different directions, such as North-Slobozhansk, Kursk, and South-Slobozhansk, have repelled enemy attacks and are holding their ground, thwarting advances towards populated areas.
Current situation on the front on November 6
Operational information as of 16:00 06.11.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, eight combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, four of which are currently ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping 10 guided bombs, and also carried out 99 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including 13 from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces have repelled four attacks by enemy troops, and another battle is ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the Vovchansk area and towards Dvorichanske.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 10 times towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Hlushkivka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Novoselivka and towards the settlement of Koroviy Yar. Four combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks. Invading units tried to advance near Yampol, Dronivka, Siversk, Serebryanka, and Fedorivka, and three more clashes are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled two attacks near the settlements of Novomarkovo and Vyrolyubivka.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out nine assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar and in the direction of Sofiivka. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 32 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Dorozhne, Novopavlivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya.
The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 26 enemy attacks, six combat clashes are ongoing. Our soldiers continue strike and search operations in the Pokrovsk area. The enemy is suffering losses.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy is trying to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Sichneve, Verbove, and Pershotravneve. Our soldiers have repelled three enemy assaults, and another attack is underway.
In the Hulyaipil direction, four combat clashes were recorded in the Novomykolaivka area and in the direction of Novy. All enemy attacks were repelled.
In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack in the direction of the Antoniv Bridge.
