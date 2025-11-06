Almost 100 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 06.11.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, eight combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day, four of which are currently ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out four air strikes, dropping 10 guided bombs, and also carried out 99 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements, including 13 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces have repelled four attacks by enemy troops, and another battle is ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the Vovchansk area and towards Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 10 times towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Hlushkivka. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Zarichne, Novoselivka and towards the settlement of Koroviy Yar. Four combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Slavyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled eight attacks. Invading units tried to advance near Yampol, Dronivka, Siversk, Serebryanka, and Fedorivka, and three more clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers repelled two attacks near the settlements of Novomarkovo and Vyrolyubivka.