The AFU have repelled over 110 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' advance. The total number of combat engagements is now 112.
Current situation on the front on November 20
Operational information as of 16:00 11/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
One enemy attack took place today in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The invaders' aviation carried out two strikes, dropping five guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 87 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, one of which was from a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, three combat clashes took place in the areas of Synelnykovye and Vovchansk. One combat clash is currently ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled the enemy's attack towards Pishchane.
In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Myrne, Kolodyazi, and Novoselyovka.
In the Slavyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked nine times near Serebryanka, Dronivka, Siversk, Viyimka, Pereyazne, and towards Zvanivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times near the settlements of Novomarkovo, Chasiv Yar, and in the direction of Predtechyny.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attempts to penetrate our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka. Four combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 43 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 38 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped 13 assaults by enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Pryvilne, Sosnivka, Stepove, Rybne, and Krasnohirske. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the aggressor tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Yablukve and Rivnepil areas seven times, and four clashes are ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled the enemy's attack towards Stepnohirsk.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to approach the positions of Ukrainian units in the area of the Antoniv Bridge.
