The AFU have repelled over 110 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 11/20/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

One enemy attack took place today in the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions . The invaders' aviation carried out two strikes, dropping five guided bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 87 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, one of which was from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, three combat clashes took place in the areas of Synelnykovye and Vovchansk. One combat clash is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled the enemy's attack towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out ten attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Myrne, Kolodyazi, and Novoselyovka.

In the Slavyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked nine times near Serebryanka, Dronivka, Siversk, Viyimka, Pereyazne, and towards Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times near the settlements of Novomarkovo, Chasiv Yar, and in the direction of Predtechyny.