Situation at the front — the AFU engaged in over 80 clashes with the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, seven combat clashes with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropped eight guided bombs, and carried out 61 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Vovchansk and towards the settlement of Dvorichanske. Two more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses three times in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane and Stepova Novoselivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched six attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novy Mir, Zarichne, and Drobysheve. Three combat clashes are ongoing.

Nine enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Slavyansk direction. The aggressor was active in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked our positions twice today in the Stupochok and Orikhovo-Vasylivka areas.