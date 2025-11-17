Situation at the front — the AFU engaged in over 80 clashes with the Russian army

Since the beginning of this day, 81 battles have taken place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- 81 battles have taken place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian occupiers, with active fighting continuing at the front.
- Ukrainian units are actively conducting strike and search operations to repel enemy invasions in multiple areas.
- The Defense Forces successfully repelled many attacks and enemy breakthrough attempts in various directions, showcasing resilience and determination.
Current situation on the front on November 17
Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/17/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, seven combat clashes with enemy troops have taken place since the beginning of the day. In addition, the enemy carried out three air strikes, dropped eight guided bombs, and carried out 61 shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks near Vovchansk and towards the settlement of Dvorichanske. Two more clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses three times in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane and Stepova Novoselivka. Two clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched six attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Novy Mir, Zarichne, and Drobysheve. Three combat clashes are ongoing.
Nine enemy attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces in the Slavyansk direction. The aggressor was active in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked our positions twice today in the Stupochok and Orikhovo-Vasylivka areas.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 assault operations in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusyny Yar, Yablunivka, and towards Kostyantynivka and Sofiivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 18 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 15 enemy attacks. Fighting continues in three locations. Ukrainian units are conducting strike and search operations in several areas, destroying the enemy.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zeleny Gay, Vorone, Sosnivka, Berezove, and Pershotravneve. The defense forces repelled seven enemy assaults.
Since the beginning of the day, in the Hulyaipil direction, our defenders have repelled five attacks by the invaders in the areas of Solodki, Rivnopil', and Zeleny Hay, and another combat clash is ongoing. Enemy aviation struck settlements, in particular Vozdvizhivka and Bilogirya.
On the Dnieper direction, the enemy twice tried in vain to approach the positions of our defenders.
