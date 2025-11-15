Almost 70 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Currently, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 69 times.
Points of attention
- Almost 70 clashes have occurred between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day.
- The Ukrainian military has successfully repelled a significant number of enemy attacks and initiated counterattacks to contain the Russian onslaught.
- Operational information provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine gives insights into the ongoing conflict in various directions of the invasion.
Current situation on the front on November 15
Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/15/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attempted to launch offensive operations once. The enemy also carried out 94 attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansky direction, the Ukrainian military repelled one enemy assault in the direction of Dvorichansky.
The enemy has attacked twice in the Kupyansk direction since the beginning of the day, towards Pishchane and Novoplatonivka. Currently, one battle is underway.
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks. Another battle is ongoing. The enemy is attacking in the areas of Kolodyazy and towards the settlements of Druzhelyubivka and Borova.
In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks — the occupier units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Verkhnokamyansk, Pereyzne, and in the direction of Zvanivka, and another battle is ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, there were three enemy assaults in the areas towards Minkivka and Predtechyny.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the Russian occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 11 times near Pleshchiivka, Kostyantynivka, Rusyn Yar and towards Sofiivka. Ukrainian units repelled eight attacks, and three more enemy attacks are still ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have launched 29 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya, Dachne. Restraining the enemy onslaught, the Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 27 attacks, and the fighting continues.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian troops six times near the settlements of Sosnivka, Pryvilne, and Zeleny Hai. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, Ukrainian defenders repel three attacks in the direction of Varvarivka. Zaliznychne was hit by enemy airstrikes.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy advanced three times: near Stepnohirsk and Stepovoye. One battle is still ongoing. Prymorske and Malokaterynivka were hit by airstrikes.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy once attacked the positions of our defenders in the area of the Antoniv Bridge.
