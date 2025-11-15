Almost 70 clashes have occurred between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/15/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy attempted to launch offensive operations once. The enemy also carried out 94 attacks, including five from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the Ukrainian military repelled one enemy assault in the direction of Dvorichansky.

The enemy has attacked twice in the Kupyansk direction since the beginning of the day, towards Pishchane and Novoplatonivka. Currently, one battle is underway.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks. Another battle is ongoing. The enemy is attacking in the areas of Kolodyazy and towards the settlements of Druzhelyubivka and Borova.

In the Slavyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks — the occupier units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Verkhnokamyansk, Pereyzne, and in the direction of Zvanivka, and another battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, there were three enemy assaults in the areas towards Minkivka and Predtechyny.