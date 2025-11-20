The AFU destroyed almost 900 occupiers and 19 artillery systems of the Russian army within 24 hours

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to November 20, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,162,120 people, of which 890 people - in the previous 24 hours.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian army also lost:
tanks — 11,357 (+1),
armored combat vehicles — 23,597 (+2),
artillery systems — 34,530 (+19),
MLRS — 1,546 (+0),
air defense systems — 1,247 (+0),
aircraft — 428 (+0),
helicopters — 347 (+0),
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 82,470 (+384),
cruise missiles — 3,981 (+41),
ships / boats — 28 (+0),
submarines — 1 (+0),
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,703 (+68),
special equipment — 4,002 (+1).
