The AFU destroyed almost 900 occupiers and 19 artillery systems of the Russian army within 24 hours
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to November 20, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,162,120 people, of which 890 people - in the previous 24 hours.

  • Over 1,162,120 Russian troops have been lost in the war against Ukraine, with 890 casualties reported in the previous 24 hours.
  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 19 artillery systems of the Russian army within a day, showcasing their effectiveness in combat.
  • The Russian army has suffered significant losses across various military assets, including tanks, armored vehicles, aircraft, and UAVs.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,357 (+1),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,597 (+2),

  • artillery systems — 34,530 (+19),

  • MLRS — 1,546 (+0),

  • air defense systems — 1,247 (+0),

  • aircraft — 428 (+0),

  • helicopters — 347 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 82,470 (+384),

  • cruise missiles — 3,981 (+41),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 1 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,703 (+68),

  • special equipment — 4,002 (+1).

