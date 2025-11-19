The situation on the front has worsened — 140 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Since the beginning of this day, 140 combat clashes have occurred.
Points of attention
- 140 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day between the AFU and the Russian army in different directions.
- The defense forces successfully repelled numerous enemy attacks near various settlements, showcasing their resilience and strength.
Current situation on the front on November 19
Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out two air strikes, dropped six guided bombs, and also carried out 103 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Synelnykovo, Kamyanka and in the direction of Kolodyazny and Dvorichansky. Four more combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses three times in the area of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and in the direction of Shyykivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 15 attacks near the settlements of Nadiya, Druzhelyubivka, Novyi Mir, Karpivka, Stavky, Zarichne, Drobysheve, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, as well as in the direction of Oleksandrivka, Lyman, and Synkivka. Six combat clashes are still ongoing.
The defense forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the Slavyansk direction. The aggressor was active in the areas of Serebryanka, Dibrova, Dronivka, Siversk, Viyimka, and Fedorivka. Two more combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted eight offensive actions near Vasyukivka, Minkivka, Vyrolyubivka, Chasovy Yar, Stupochok, and in the direction of the settlement of Bilokuzminivka. Our defenders successfully stopped seven enemy attacks, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 assault operations in the areas of Bila Hora, Kostyantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyny Yar, Novoolenivka, Stepanivka, Sofiivka. Two combat clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 52 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and repelling 48 enemy attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Vorone, Sosnivka, Verbovye, Zlagoda, Pryvilne, Yehorivka, Krasnohirske. The defense forces repelled ten enemy assaults, and another combat clash is still ongoing. The settlement of Velykymykhaylivka was hit by an air strike.
In the Hulyaipole direction, our defenders stopped four enemy attacks in the area of Zeleny Gay and in the direction of the settlements of Zatyshshya and Zelene. The enemy launched air strikes in the area of the settlement of Hulyaipole.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders four times in the areas of the settlements of Novoandreyevka, Stepove, and Prymorske.
