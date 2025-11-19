The situation on the front has worsened — 140 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 11/19/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

In the North Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out two air strikes, dropped six guided bombs, and also carried out 103 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Synelnykovo, Kamyanka and in the direction of Kolodyazny and Dvorichansky. Four more combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers tried to break through our defenses three times in the area of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and in the direction of Shyykivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 15 attacks near the settlements of Nadiya, Druzhelyubivka, Novyi Mir, Karpivka, Stavky, Zarichne, Drobysheve, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, as well as in the direction of Oleksandrivka, Lyman, and Synkivka. Six combat clashes are still ongoing.

The defense forces repelled seven enemy attacks in the Slavyansk direction. The aggressor was active in the areas of Serebryanka, Dibrova, Dronivka, Siversk, Viyimka, and Fedorivka. Two more combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy conducted eight offensive actions near Vasyukivka, Minkivka, Vyrolyubivka, Chasovy Yar, Stupochok, and in the direction of the settlement of Bilokuzminivka. Our defenders successfully stopped seven enemy attacks, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing.