The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 810 Russian occupiers
Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 810 Russian occupiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the losses of the occupiers over the last 24 hours in the war against Ukraine: in particular, these are 810 soldiers, 2 tanks, and 10 artillery systems.

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces have successfully eliminated 810 Russian occupiers in the latest report on combat losses, showcasing their continuous efforts in the war against Ukraine.
  • Russian army's total combat losses have surpassed 1,181,680 personnel, including significant damage to equipment such as tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery systems.
  • Recent figures indicate the destruction of 2 tanks, 10 artillery systems, and a variety of other military equipment, consolidating the Ukrainian forces' progress in the conflict.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 12/08/25 were approximately:

Current losses of the Russian army

  • personnel — about 1,181,680 (+810) people

  • tanks — 11,403 (+2) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,689 (+1) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,917 (+10) units.

  • MLRS — 1,562 (+0) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,253 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 431 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 88,457 (+530) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,058 (+4) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 69,182 (+47) units.

  • special equipment — 4,018 (+3) units.

The data is being refined.

