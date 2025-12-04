The AFU destroyed almost 1,200 occupiers and 29 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

The enemy lost 1,140 soldiers at the front in a day, as of December 4. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also lost over 200 Russian drones and a lot of equipment.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces have attained successful victories by destroying almost 1,200 occupiers and 29 Russian artillery systems in a single day.
- The Russian army suffered significant losses, including over 1,177,370 personnel, more than 11,000 tanks and combat vehicles, and various other equipment.
- Data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the effectiveness of Ukrainian forces in swiftly conducting military operations against the Russian Federation.
Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Thus, from February 24, 2022 to December 4, 2025 inclusive, the enemy's estimated combat losses amounted to:
personnel — about 1,177,370 (+1,140) people.
tanks — 11,396 (+3) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,685 (+3) units.
artillery systems — 34,809 (+29) units.
MLRS — 1,556 (+1) units.
air defense systems — 1,253 (+0) units.
aircraft — 430 (+0) units.
helicopters — 347 (+0) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 86,476 (+245) units.
cruise missiles — 4,024 (+0) units.
ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.
submarines — 1 (+0) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,813 (+125) units.
special equipment — 4,012 (+0) units.
