The AFU destroyed almost 1,200 occupiers and 29 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The AFU destroyed almost 1,200 occupiers and 29 Russian artillery systems within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Actual losses
Читати українською

The enemy lost 1,140 soldiers at the front in a day, as of December 4. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also lost over 200 Russian drones and a lot of equipment.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces have attained successful victories by destroying almost 1,200 occupiers and 29 Russian artillery systems in a single day.
  • The Russian army suffered significant losses, including over 1,177,370 personnel, more than 11,000 tanks and combat vehicles, and various other equipment.
  • Data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine highlights the effectiveness of Ukrainian forces in swiftly conducting military operations against the Russian Federation.

Actual losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

  • Thus, from February 24, 2022 to December 4, 2025 inclusive, the enemy's estimated combat losses amounted to:

  • personnel — about 1,177,370 (+1,140) people.

  • tanks — 11,396 (+3) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,685 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,809 (+29) units.

  • MLRS — 1,556 (+1) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,253 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 430 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 86,476 (+245) units.

  • cruise missiles — 4,024 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,813 (+125) units.

  • special equipment — 4,012 (+0) units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russia's war against Ukraine. In October, the occupiers lost 3 divisions of personnel
Ministry of Defence Ukraine
a losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU announced large losses of the Russian army in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd
Pokrovsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff reports on the colossal losses of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 30, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?