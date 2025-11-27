The AFU destroyed over 1,140 occupiers and 2 Russian aircraft within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Current losses
Читати українською

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to November 27, 2025 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,169,690 people, including 1,140 people over the past 24 hours.

Current losses on the front of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

This is stated in a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Losses of the Russian army

The Russian army also lost:

  • tanks — 11,373 (+1),

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,628 (+3),

  • artillery systems — 34,709 (+21),

  • MLRS — 1,550 (+1),

  • air defense systems — 1,253 (+1),

  • aircraft — 430 (+2),

  • helicopters — 347 (+0),

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 85,174 (+214),

  • cruise missiles — 3,995 (+0),

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0),

  • submarines — 1 (+0),

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,351 (+109),

  • special equipment — 4,008 (+1).

The data is being refined.

As for the aircraft, the Defense Forces attacked Taganrog, namely the Russian aircraft factory "TANTK named after Beriev" on the night of November 25. They managed to destroy not only the Russian army's experimental A-60 aircraft, but also the A-100LL aircraft. This is evidenced by satellite images.

