There have been 127 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The total number of combat engagements is now 127.
Points of attention
- 127 clashes have taken place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and the Russian Army, with significant fighting reported in areas like North Slobozhansky, South Slobozhansky, and Lymansky.
- The enemy has launched multiple attacks, including from multiple launch rocket systems, in various directions like Kostyantynivka, Pokrovka, and others, in an attempt to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions.
- Intensive assaults by Russian troops have been recorded in multiple directions, with the Defense Forces successfully repelling attacks in areas like Starytsia, Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, and others.
Current situation on the front on December 10
Operational information as of 16:00 10.12.2025 regarding the Russian invasion
Six combat clashes have taken place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched 34 attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.
In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Dvorichanske and in the direction of Synelnykovye, Obukhivka, and Kutkivka. One combat clash is ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried eight times to dislodge our units from the occupied positions in the direction of Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 22 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Novoselivka, Zarichne, Torske, and three clashes are currently ongoing in the direction of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Drobysheve, Stavky, and Lyman.
On the Slavyansk direction, the Russians twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Yampol area and towards Svyato-Pokrovsky.
In the Kostyantynivka direction, the enemy tried to penetrate our defenses 17 times near Oleksandro-Shultyny, Pleshchiivka, Rusyny Yar, Yablunivka, and in the direction of Kostyantynivka and Illinivka. One clash is ongoing.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 35 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 32 attacks.
In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 assaults by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the area of the Stepove settlement and towards Verbovye, Vyshneve, Yehorivka, Krasnohirske and Rybne, one clash is ongoing.
In the Hulyaipil direction, 14 clashes occurred near the settlement of Solodke and in the direction of Zeleny, Hulyaipil. Two clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried in vain seven times to break through our defenses in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbaki, Stepove and in the direction of Malaya Tokmachka, Novoandreivka, Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.
In the Dnieper direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-