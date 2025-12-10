There have been 127 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16:00 10.12.2025 regarding the Russian invasion

Six combat clashes have taken place in the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions since the beginning of the day. The enemy launched 34 attacks, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

In the South-Slobozhansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Dvorichanske and in the direction of Synelnykovye, Obukhivka, and Kutkivka. One combat clash is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried eight times to dislodge our units from the occupied positions in the direction of Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 22 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Novoselivka, Zarichne, Torske, and three clashes are currently ongoing in the direction of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Drobysheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

On the Slavyansk direction, the Russians twice tried to advance on the positions of our troops in the Yampol area and towards Svyato-Pokrovsky.