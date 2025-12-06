The AFU neutralized 110 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

In total, 151 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Current situation on the front on December 6

Operational information as of 22:00 on 06.11.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, Russian forces launched two missile and 27 air strikes, used 55 missiles and dropped 49 guided bombs. In addition, they deployed 3,637 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,281 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 39 times.

The enemy attacked in the directions of Novy Shakhovye, Novopavlivka and in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Liman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and Dachne. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing.

According to preliminary data, a total of 110 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 83 of them irreversibly.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed:

1 unit of automotive equipment,

6 units of special equipment,

motorcycle,

26 UAVs,

2 personnel shelters.