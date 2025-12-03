Battle of Pokrovsk. How events develop on the front
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Battle of Pokrovsk. How events develop on the front

The battle for Pokrovsk and Myrnograd continues
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of December 3, the Group of Forces "East" reported that Ukrainian soldiers are currently providing additional logistical routes to support units in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd, where fierce fighting is still ongoing.

Points of attention

  • The Eastern Military District reports significant losses on the enemy side, with 517 occupiers eliminated in the past day.
  • Missile forces and artillery units have successfully completed 1,107 fire missions in the area of responsibility, emphasizing the intense nature of the conflict.

The battle for Pokrovsk and Myrnograd continues

On this section of the front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 90 Russian assaults on December 2.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully thwart 52 assault operations.

During the battle for the city, 130 occupiers were eliminated, 90 of them irrevocably.

19 unmanned aerial vehicles, five pieces of automotive equipment, a tank and an armored combat vehicle were destroyed, a car was also damaged, and five enemy infantry shelters were hit.

In addition, it is emphasized that search and assault operations and the neutralization of enemy forces in urban areas in Pokrovsk continue.

In Myrnograd, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding defensive lines and stopping enemy forces on the approaches to the city.

Additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnograd are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of our units with everything they need. Overall, in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Military District, the enemy continues to suffer the greatest losses during the day — 517 occupiers over the past day.

It is also worth noting that missile forces and artillery units were able to successfully complete 1,107 fire missions.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Navrotskyi made a demand to Zelensky for "friendship with Poland"
The relationship between Navrotsky and Zelensky is still under question
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Norway announced an important decision to strengthen the AFU
Norway decided to increase aid to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Wants to start a war." Britain responded to Putin's new threats
Britain is not afraid of Putin's threats

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?