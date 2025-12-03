On the morning of December 3, the Group of Forces "East" reported that Ukrainian soldiers are currently providing additional logistical routes to support units in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd, where fierce fighting is still ongoing.

The battle for Pokrovsk and Myrnograd continues

On this section of the front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 90 Russian assaults on December 2.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully thwart 52 assault operations.

During the battle for the city, 130 occupiers were eliminated, 90 of them irrevocably.

19 unmanned aerial vehicles, five pieces of automotive equipment, a tank and an armored combat vehicle were destroyed, a car was also damaged, and five enemy infantry shelters were hit. Share

In addition, it is emphasized that search and assault operations and the neutralization of enemy forces in urban areas in Pokrovsk continue.

In Myrnograd, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding defensive lines and stopping enemy forces on the approaches to the city.

Additional logistical routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnograd are being organized to ensure uninterrupted supply of our units with everything they need. Overall, in the area of responsibility of the Eastern Military District, the enemy continues to suffer the greatest losses during the day — 517 occupiers over the past day. Share

It is also worth noting that missile forces and artillery units were able to successfully complete 1,107 fire missions.