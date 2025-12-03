On the morning of December 3, the Group of Forces "East" reported that Ukrainian soldiers are currently providing additional logistical routes to support units in Pokrovsk and Myrnograd, where fierce fighting is still ongoing.
Points of attention
- The Eastern Military District reports significant losses on the enemy side, with 517 occupiers eliminated in the past day.
- Missile forces and artillery units have successfully completed 1,107 fire missions in the area of responsibility, emphasizing the intense nature of the conflict.
The battle for Pokrovsk and Myrnograd continues
On this section of the front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 90 Russian assaults on December 2.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were able to successfully thwart 52 assault operations.
During the battle for the city, 130 occupiers were eliminated, 90 of them irrevocably.
In addition, it is emphasized that search and assault operations and the neutralization of enemy forces in urban areas in Pokrovsk continue.
In Myrnograd, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding defensive lines and stopping enemy forces on the approaches to the city.
It is also worth noting that missile forces and artillery units were able to successfully complete 1,107 fire missions.
