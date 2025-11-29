The AFU stopped more than 70 attacks by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

Since the beginning of the day, 260 combat clashes have occurred at the front.

Current situation in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 10:00 PM on November 29, 2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy launched one missile and 33 air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using 36 missiles and dropping 86 guided bombs, carried out 2,697 shelling and 2,509 strikes with kamikaze drones.

During the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the aggressor carried out 76 assault and offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoserhiivka and Filiya.

Currently, fighting is taking place in two locations.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 142 occupiers in this direction, 108 of them irreversibly.

Destroyed:

8 units of automotive equipment,

8 UAVs.

In addition, three vehicles were damaged, a UAV control point and three personnel shelters were hit.